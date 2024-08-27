As kids head back to class this week and next, drivers are reminded to use caution

Kids in and around Edmonton are headed back to school in the coming days and the province is reminding drivers to be "vigilant" in school zones.

Summer break is nearly over and school zones will be back in effect as classes resume.

First days of classes in Edmonton and surrounding areas are:

St. Albert Catholic schools - Wednesday Aug. 28

St. Albert public schools - Wednesday Aug. 28 (Grades 10 - 12), Wednesday Aug. 28 - Friday Aug. 30 (Kindergarten - Grade 9)

Edmonton public schools - Thursday Aug. 29

Elk Island public schools - Thursday Aug. 29

Elk Island Catholic schools - Thursday Aug. 29

Edmonton Catholic schools - Tuesday Sept. 3

The speed limit for school zones while they are active is 30 km/h.

The province issued reminders for drivers, including:

slow down and stop when the school bus activates its alternately flashing red lights, whether you are approaching or following the bus;

drivers cannot pass or attempt to pass another vehicle travelling in the same direction within a school zone, when the zone is in effect;

the penalty for failing to stop for a school bus with flashing red lights is $567 and six demerit points; and

be on the lookout for children crossing the road.

School zone hours are posted on the signs denoting the lowered speed limit.

Help for students on transit

The City of Edmonton is also working with EPS to get students to school safely with the "Here to Help" campaign.

The initiative is part of the city's enhanced traffic safety plan.

“It’s important to ensure new and returning students have the knowledge and tools they need to navigate transit with confidence and ease,” Carrie Hotton-MacDonald, with ETS, said.

For the first few weeks of the school year, additional transit peace officers will be at certain LRT stations and transit centres. Officers will patrol and assist students and other transit users between peak hours, 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

"We encourage riders to approach uniformed officers for assistance whenever needed," David Jones, with the city, said. "Their presence ensures every rider feels safe, supported and connected as they navigate the transit system."

During the fall and winter, there will be more security personnel and safety measures across the transit network, the city added in a news release.

Around 22,000 students are expected to use Edmonton transit to get to school this year.

Transit users can call or text the Transit Watch at 780-442-4900 to report safety concerns such as harassment or suspicious behaviour. In an emergency, riders are asked to call 911.