    • Asbestos breach at St. Albert fire hall necessitates temporary relocation of services

    The City of St. Albert has temporarily closed one of its three fire stations after maintenance work disturbed asbestos.

    In a news release Friday afternoon, the city said "a small release of asbestos within the facility" from work being done to install an alarm system at Fire Hall No. 2, located at 100 Boudreau Road near the intersection with Bellerose Drive, has led it to close the building for repairs.

    Fire Hall No. 3, at 100 Giroux Road in the northwest corner of the Edmonton bedroom community, is temporarily hosting employees and equipment from the affected station. The city said operations will resume at Fire Hall No. 2 following air testing, cleaning and decontamination work.

    Fire Hall No. 1, the city's newest station, opened in June 2022 at 20 Gate Avenue, replacing its nearby predecessor.

