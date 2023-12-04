EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • ASIRT attends downtown police scene

    Police tape hangs around what appears to be a body covered by a tarp in an alley near 100 Avenue and 112 Street the evening of Dec. 3, 2023. (CTV News Edmonton / Sean McClune) Police tape hangs around what appears to be a body covered by a tarp in an alley near 100 Avenue and 112 Street the evening of Dec. 3, 2023. (CTV News Edmonton / Sean McClune)

    Alberta's police watchdog was called to the scene of an Edmonton police operation Sunday night.

    Police closed an alley on 100 Avenue between 112 and 113 Streets late in the evening. By the time CTV News Edmonton arrived at the scene, officers had covered what appeared to be a body with a tarp.

    "I just noticed there was a whole lot of cop cars, a lot of flashing lights. I wasn't able to get too close … They were literally all over and around," Mark Slanina, who was walking his dog around 9:45 p.m., told CTV News Edmonton.

    He estimated there could have been as many as 10 police vehicles blocking off the area.

    CTV News Edmonton also saw members of the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) at the scene. ASIRT investigates police action which may have caused serious injury or death.

    Authorities have not yet confirmed any details.

    More to come…

    With files from CTV News Edmonton's Sean McClune 

