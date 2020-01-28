EDMONTON -- The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team has found that police officers were justified in their use of force while arresting a man in a chase that began in Alberta and ended in Saskatchewan.

On Oct. 1, 2018, police received a tip that a 23-year-old man had stolen a car and was in possession of a loaded handgun and rifle. The man was known to police and had a criminal record for offences involving guns, robbery, flight from police and resisting arrest. He had been involved in another incident where it was believed he had fired a gun at police.

Police found the man driving the stolen car on Highway 55 west of Cold Lake. When he noticed the police following him, he started driving into oncoming traffic. Police chased him to a field several kilometres east of Pierceland, Sask. where his car began to overheat.

ASIRT said the man stopped the car in a field and attempted to run from police.

Struggle ensues

One of the officers, who was accompanied by his police service dog, ordered the man to stop and told him he was under arrest, ASIRT said. When the man did not stop, the officer instructed the dog to chase him.

As the dog caught up, the officer took a swing at him, ASIRT said. The dog latched onto the man's torso, and the man began to fight with the dog, trying to pry his mouth open and pulling on his ears and scruff. At one point the man attempted to put the dog in a headlock.

As the officers attempted to handcuff the man, a struggle took place between them and the dog and the man, ASIRT said. They were not sure at the time if he had a gun. Police struck the man in the head and the torso before they finally managed to handcuff him.

The dog handler stood over the dog and attempted to get him to stop biting the man, but the dog refused to let go for nearly a minute. ASIRT said the dog finally released its grip, but the handler had to pull his lead with both hands.

An initial search for weapons did not turn up anything.

Serious injuries

The man suffered serious dog bites during the incident. He was taken to hospital, where doctors noted serious injury to his right abdominal wall and lumbar region, as well as his right glute. He also had a fractured jaw. He required several surgeries to recover from the injuries.

On Oct. 28, police found a loaded pistol in the field where the car was abandoned.

ASIRT found that the officer's use of force was justified, because of the man's history and the fact that they did not know whether or not he had a gun at the time of the incident.

The only potential issue ASIRT found was the dog who continued to bite the man after he had been handcuffed, but the report found that it was reasonable to expect that the dog would respond differently after the scuffle with the man than it would if the man had surrendered peacefully.

"It is truly unfortunate that the man, as a result of his contact with the two officers and the police service dog, sustained very serious injuries. While the consequences were terrible, that does not change the lawfulness of the officers’ actions," the report concluded.

ASIRT is called in to investigate police officer use of force in Alberta. While it is unusual for them to investigate an incident that concluded in another province, it has happened in the past.

Pierceland is about 17 kilometres from the Alberta-Saskatchewan border.