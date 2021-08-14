EDMONTON -- One person, who was a suspect in a suspicious death in Edmonton, is dead following a confrontation with officers near the Sunchild and O’Chiese First Nations, according to RCMP.

Around 12:21 a.m. Saturday, RCMP said officers responded to a call of an armed male with a hostage in a rural area. While officers were searching for the male, they were told by Edmonton police that he was also a suspect in a suspicious death in the city.

When police found the male, a confrontation occurred and an officer fired their weapon, according to RCMP.

“The suspect sustained life-threatening injuries as a result,” said RCMP in a news release. “On-scene officers provided medical assistance, however, the male succumbed to his injuries.”

RCMP added that no officers were injured in the incident.

The Alberta Serious Incident Response team is investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of the male.

Edmonton police are also investigating after a female was found dead in a home around 93 Street and 111 Avenue just after 4 a.m. Saturday. Police said “a male suspect was located in the vicinity of Rocky Mountain House,” on Saturday.

The Homicide Section of EPS has taken over the investigation of the female and is working with RCMP. An autopsy has not yet been scheduled.