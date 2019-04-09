

CTV Edmonton





The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team is investigating an officer involved shooting near Red Deer over the weekend.

On Saturday around 8:15 a.m. police received a tip about stolen oilfield property near Eckville. When the officer arrived, he found four vehicles at the scene. A man was sleeping in one of them, a Ford F250 truck.

The officer checked the plate, which came back to a different vehicle. At that point, the officer reportedly requested assistance and returned to his police vehicle.

ASIRT says while the officer was waiting for assistance, a confrontation occurred and the officer fired his service weapon.

The man received serious, but non-life threatening injuries from a single gunshot wound. He was treated on scene by EMS and taken to hospital, where he remains.

The Ford F250 was determined to have been stolen from Saskatoon several days ago, and the license plate was also stolen.

Eckville is about 45 kilometres west of Red Deer.