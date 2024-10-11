EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • ASIRT investigating after woman, police officer injured in north Edmonton

    The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) logo can be seen in this undated file photo. (File) The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) logo can be seen in this undated file photo. (File)
    Alberta's police watchdog is investigating an interaction between an Edmonton police officer and a woman after both ended up in the hospital Thursday.

    According to police, officers were called to 127 Avenue and 97 Street around 9:30 a.m. to investigate reports of rocks being thrown at vehicles.

    Officers said they found a 38-year-old woman who "appeared to be heavily intoxicated."

    Police said "an altercation" took place between one of the officers and the woman, and both of them were injured.

    The woman was taken to hospital with serious non-life-threatening injuries. The officer was also taken to hospital, though their injuries were not serious.

    No details have been given on the nature of the altercation.

    Charges were pending against the woman on Friday.

    The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) is investigating the officer's actions during the interaction. 

