EDMONTON -- The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) is investigating the circumstances of the arrest of a 44-year-old man in Edmonton, which the watchdog association says may have caused him serious injury.

According to ASIRT, Edmonton police encountered a pickup truck with stolen plates in the early morning of Oct. 29.

The officers lost sight of the vehicle but spotted it again soon after, abandoned near a gas station at 104 Street and 58 Avenue.

Police service dogs led officers to a nearby backyard, where they found the 44-year-old man.

ASIRT says a physical struggle happened when Edmonton police told the man to surrender.

According to ASIRT, the altercation resulted in police using a Taser to contain him.

He was examined by paramedics before being released into police custody.

While searching the pickup truck, a police officer inadvertently stuck himself with a hypodermic needle. As a result, police asked the man for a voluntary blood sample, which he agreed to.

The man was taken to hospital to give his blood sample, where he complained of some pain and was examined again by hospital staff.

They found he had a minor fracture in his orbital bone.

The man remains in hospital.

ASIRT’s investigation will look into the involved officers’ conduct to determine whether their actions led to the man’s injury and if their use of force was lawful.