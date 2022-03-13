ASIRT investigating fatal EPS confrontation during arrest attempt

One person is dead after a police confrontation during an arrest attempt Saturday evening, the Edmonton Police Service says.

According to police, on Saturday evening, officers became aware of a male wanted for a Canada-wide warrant and more than two dozen provincial warrants.

The Edmonton Police Service placed the male on surveillance around 11:16 p.m. at a home in southwest Edmonton, in the area of 109 Street and 53 Avenue.

Officers observed him enter a vehicle with two female passengers and drive to a building near 105 Street and 38 Avenue, police say.

"When the female passengers safely exited the vehicle, tactical members went to affect the arrest," EPS said in a statement Sunday afternoon. "However, a confrontation occurred, and officers discharged their firearms."

Despite medical support provided by officers, the male was declared dead on scene early Sunday morning.

No officers were injured in the incident, police say.

"The EPS will be fully cooperating with the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) investigation," police said. "As such, the EPS cannot provide any additional information at this time."