EDMONTON -- Alberta’s police watchdog is investigating an incident in west Edmonton where a man was shot in an alley during a confrontation with police.

Officers were conducting a “proactive patrol” in the area of 152 Street and 102 Avenue around 5:45 a.m. Saturday when they noticed a 50-year-old man beneath a parked vehicle with a saw, Edmonton police said in a release.

When officers engaged, police say the man drew a firearm. A confrontation ensued and one officer deployed a Taser.

According to police, the man sustained a single gunshot wound but based on preliminary evidence available, it is not believed either of the officers fired their firearm.

The man was taken to hospital by paramedics where he later died from his injuries.

It is not known if the death was self-inflicted.

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) is investigating the incident.