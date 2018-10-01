

Alex Antoneshyn, CTV Edmonton





The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team is investigating a fatal crash that happened Sunday night after a driver tried to flee police officers.

EPS said downtown division members saw a black Dodge Ram driving erratically around 10 p.m.

Officers at first followed the westbound vehicle onto Jasper Avenue from 90 Street and attempted to conduct a vehicle stop.

The truck did not comply and instead sped up. The driver ran a red light at 92 Street and Jasper Avenue, continued westbound, and collided with a light pole at Alex Taylor Road.

A 27-year-old man died on scene, while the 21-year-old passenger was taken to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.