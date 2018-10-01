Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
ASIRT investigating Jasper Ave. fatal crash
Jasper Avenue near Alex Taylor Road was closed for several hours Sunday night after a crash killed one person and injured another.
Alex Antoneshyn, CTV Edmonton
Published Monday, October 1, 2018 1:20PM MDT
The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team is investigating a fatal crash that happened Sunday night after a driver tried to flee police officers.
EPS said downtown division members saw a black Dodge Ram driving erratically around 10 p.m.
Officers at first followed the westbound vehicle onto Jasper Avenue from 90 Street and attempted to conduct a vehicle stop.
The truck did not comply and instead sped up. The driver ran a red light at 92 Street and Jasper Avenue, continued westbound, and collided with a light pole at Alex Taylor Road.
A 27-year-old man died on scene, while the 21-year-old passenger was taken to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.