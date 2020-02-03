EDMONTON -- The provincial police watchdog is investigating a shooting by an Edmonton police officer Monday evening in a northeast part of the city.

Several police units blocked off a portion of 130 Avenue near 83 Street, where one neighbour said he heard a gunshot. Edmonton Police Service told the resident to stay inside when he checked out the scene.

"I just went to go let the dog outside and heard a loud bang. I thought it was fireworks or something like that and didn't think anything of it. And about 15, 20 minutes later, came back outside and there was lights and everything everywhere," Dustin Schivak told CTV News Edmonton.

EPS has not released any information about the incident, nor have officials confirmed the situations are one in the same. Officers were still on scene after 10 p.m.

Schivak said he saw the K9 unit, and, a short while later, police calling for medical assistance.

"Then ambulances showed up and, yeah, they were yelling at everybody to go back inside," Schivak recalled.

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team investigates police conduct. The agency confirmed before 11 p.m. it had been directed to look into an EPS-involved shooting.

Schivak and his wife moved into the area about a month ago. He called it a "crazy" scene to see unfold.

"You just don't really know what's going on in your neighbourhood."

EPS said it would release more information later.

This is a developing news story. Information will be updated as it becomes available.