EDMONTON -- The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) is investigating the arrest of 39-year-old man by Edmonton police last month.

Shortly after midnight on March 23, Edmonton Police Service’s air unit alerted ground members of a man that appeared to be checking car door handles in the area of 96 Street and 79 Avenue south of Whyte Avenue.

Police responded and found a man walking east on 76 Avenue.

A confrontation occurred and tactical officers used force, including the use of a Taser, ASIRT said.

The man was arrested and received medical attention on scene before being charged and taken into custody at the Edmonton Remand Centre.

The man suffered minor injuries, including bruises to his forehead and lower lip as well as probe marks on his back from the Taser.

ASIRT was directed to investigate the circumstances of the man’s arrest on March 25.

Investigators are asking anyone who may have been in the area of 96 Street and 76 Avenue and witnessed the arrest, or who may have any information or video related to this incident, to contact them at 780-644-1483.