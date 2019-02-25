

CTV Edmonton





The Albert Serious Incident Response Team has found that the death of a woman in police custody in 2017 was due to a medical incident.

The 55-year-old woman was taken into custody on Aug. 6, 2017 at the Belvedere LRT station for allegedly making a frivolous 911 call. When police checked her identity, they found that she was wanted on outstanding warrants for theft and two counts of failure to appear.

The woman was taken to the Edmonton police detainee management unit. During the intake process, she admitted to having consumed vodka coolers and said she had pre-existing medical conditions. She also reportedly told police that she did not require any medication or medical care in the next 24 hours. She also denied taking any prescription drugs in the 24 hours leading up to her arrest.

The woman was placed in a cell with two other women overnight, which was monitored by closed circuit television. Based on the video, there were no incidents between the women overnight. At 7:05 a.m. the next morning she turned down food when a peace officer was distributing it to the women in the cell.

About an hour later, the woman was sitting on the floor when she tipped over onto her right side. She stayed on the floor, but was moving, according to the video.

Another peace officer was conducting a mandatory physical cell check at 10 a.m. when she heard laboured breathing coming from the woman’s cell. EMS was called to take the woman to hospital.

Hospital staff told police that the woman had a brain hemorrhage. She died in hospital that evening.

An autopsy conducted on Aug. 9, 2017 found that the woman had an acute hemorrhagic stroke, which was likely caused by pre-existing medical conditions and use of methamphetamines.

ASIRT found that it was unlikely that police staff, or even the woman herself, would have known what was happening when the stroke occurred. They found that police prisoner management processes were functioning properly during the woman’s detention, and staff fulfilled the mandated supervision requirement.