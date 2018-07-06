A police-involved shooting ended with the death of a 31-year-old man near Whitecourt earlier this week.

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) was called to investigate and on Friday, asked witnesses to come forward who were at the Chickadee Creek Rest Stop around noon on July 3.

ASIRT said RCMP were searching for a suspect vehicle involved in an incident on Monday in Valhalla, about 70 km northwest of Grande Prairie.

The vehicle was located the next day parked at the rest stop.

The man appeared asleep in the reclined driver’s seat when police approached the vehicle and a confrontation ensued, resulting in police firing their guns, according to ASIRT.

The police watchdog said the man was hit and suffered significant injuries and was later pronounced dead at the scene.

There was a slight discrepancy in a previous media release by RCMP Tuesday. It said the man was shot at the rest stop, and was later found dead.

On Friday, mounties refused to clarify, or provide comment until the ASIRT investigation has concluded.

ASIRT is now looking to speak to the people in the area at the time, especially the occupant(s) in a dark-coloured Ford Escape, a larger work or commercial-type vehicle.

Anyone who was at the rest stop at the time is asked to contact the ASIRT office at 780-644-1483