EDMONTON -- Red Deer residents were told to avoid Village Mall Monday afternoon after an assault that left one victim fighting for their life.

Local RCMP have one man in custody. Mounties said they are not looking for other suspects, nor is there still a threat to the public.

They are, however, conducting an investigation at the mall’s walk-in clinic, where the assault happened.

The attacker used a weapon, police said.

The victim’s injuries were described as serious and life threatening.

This is a developing new story. Information will be updated as it becomes available.