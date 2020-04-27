EDMONTON -- Police in Whitecourt are looking for a man believed to be responsible for an assault at a hotel.

On April 16, Whitecourt RCMP was called to a hotel near Highway 43 after reports that two occupants of a hotel room were in need of assistance for injuries of a suspicious nature.

A 46-year-old woman and a 39-year-old man, both from Medicine Hat, were taken to hospital with serious, non-threatening injuries.

After some investigation, police issued a warrant for Telford Randall Howe for aggravated assault, assault with a weapon, committing an indictable offence while disguised, and possession of a weapon for a purpose dangerous to the public.

Howe is also known as “Gremlin” or “G.”

Anyone who knows of Howe’s whereabouts is asked to call Whitecourt RCMP at 780-779-5900 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.