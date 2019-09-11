A local RCMP officer has been charged after an incident at his home last month.

On Sept. 6, Const. Matthew Howson, 35, of the Strathcona RCMP detachment was charged with assault in connection with an altercation with a member of the public at his home while he was off-duty.

Howson, who has been an RCMP member for a decade, is set to appear in court on Oct. 16 at Sherwood Park Provincial Court.

According to a release from the RCMP, Howson is currently off-duty, and his duty status is under review.