EDMONTON -- Police are on scene of an assault at 121 Avenue and 66 Street.

Officers were called to a multi-unit residence around noon for a report of a disturbance by the building's landlord.

When they arrived, they found a man in his 20s, suffering from stab wounds. He was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

A man and woman were found several blocks away and taken into custody.

Police are not looking for any other suspects.