Assault in Montrose, 1 taken to hospital, 2 in custody
Published Friday, January 3, 2020 1:09PM MST Last Updated Friday, January 3, 2020 1:32PM MST
Police were called to a building in Montrose on Jan. 3. (Matt Marshall/CTV News Edmonton)
EDMONTON -- Police are on scene of an assault at 121 Avenue and 66 Street.
Officers were called to a multi-unit residence around noon for a report of a disturbance by the building's landlord.
When they arrived, they found a man in his 20s, suffering from stab wounds. He was taken to hospital with serious injuries.
A man and woman were found several blocks away and taken into custody.
Police are not looking for any other suspects.
