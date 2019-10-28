Assault in southwest Edmonton, victim hospitalized with head injuries
Police presence on Saddleback Road in Edmonton on Oct. 28, 2019. (Sean McClune/CTV News Edmonton)
Published Monday, October 28, 2019 3:46PM MDT
Last Updated Monday, October 28, 2019 3:59PM MDT
EDMONTON - Police are on scene of an assault at a residential building in southwest Edmonton.
The call came in around 3:15 p.m. for the area of 111 Street and Saddleback Road.
Investigators say a man was taken to hospital with injuries to the head.
A suspect fled the scene.
Police say there is no danger to the public.