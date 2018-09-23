

Alex Antoneshyn, CTV Edmonton





A man was arrested Sunday morning following an assault of a taxi driver and police pursuit.

EPS responded just before 9 a.m. to a report in north Edmonton where a man tried to steal a cab. When the driver managed to leave the vehicle with the keys, the suspect assaulted him and then left with the cab.

According to police, the man ran a few red lights before being stopped by a tire deflation device in the area of 137 Avenue and 108 Street.

He surrendered and was taken into custody. The charges he faces are unknown.

The condition of the cab driver is also unknown.

No one was injured during the chase.

More to come…