EDMONTON -- Two men are in hospital after an unrelated shooting and assault in downtown Edmonton Halloween night.

Police were first called around midnight to 100 Street and 107 Avenue, where they found a man badly hurt.

Two men were arrested in what police are calling a completely unprovoked and random attack.

It’s unclear if any weapons were used.

Later, around 2 a.m., a male whose age is unknown was found with a gunshot wound near 111 Street and 100 Avenue.

According to police, he was expected to live.

Police continue to investigate both incidents, but say the shooting victim is being uncooperative.

The crimes are not related.

Police are also investigating the suspicious death of a man near Alex Taylor Road on Saturday.