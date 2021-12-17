At-home COVID-19 rapid test kits are available starting today. Here's how to get yours

Starting Friday, Albertans can pick up a free rapid COVID-19 test kit at select pharmacies and Alberta Health Services sites.

The kits, containing five tests, are intended to be used by asymptomatic Albertans over the holidays to make more informed decisions about their celebrations.

HERE'S HOW TO GET YOURS

The at-home kits are available for pick up starting Dec. 17.

Residents of Alberta's three largest cities – Edmonton, Red Deer and Calgary – can get theirs at any pharmacy with available supply. A list of locations is available online. Edmonton has more than 500, Calgary 460-some, and Red Deer nearly 90 pharmacies with rapid test kits.

Residents outside of these major centres can get theirs at an AHS site. A list of participating clinics is also online.

NEED TO KNOW

Roughly 500,000 at-home test kits are being made available by the Alberta government on a first-come, first-served basis.

Albertans are limited to picking up one kit within a 14-day period.

You can pick up a kit for someone else who is unable to travel on their own if you have their health care number.

The recommended usage is two tests per week, 72 hours apart. Officials said they are especially beneficial when someone has had a recent COVID-19 exposure.

The tests are meant for at home personal use and regular screening; they will not be accepted by businesses and events participating in Alberta's Restrictions Exemptions Program.

Anyone who screens positive on a rapid test or has COVID-19 symptoms should book a PCR test through AHS and must isolate for 10 days or until they receive a negative PCR result.