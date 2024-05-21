At least 1,400 more supportive housing units needed in Edmonton: Homeward Trust

Homeward Trust says at least 1,400 more supportive housing units will be needed over the next five years as the city moves toward its community plan to end homelessness.

The revelation came at a meeting of the Community Services Committee on Tuesday.

Ten recommendations were presented, including increasing access to and quality of shelter spaces.

"We have, as a community, taken many opportunities to learn and develop and expand areas of work. We have always committed and recognized that no one program will ever end homelessness and frankly, no one organization or level of government will either," Susan McGee of Homeward Trust said Tuesday.

The original plan to end homelessness was launched in 2007 and updated in 2017.