EDMONTON -- At least five Edmonton restaurants have temporarily closed because of COVID-19 spreading among customers and staff.

Greta Bar YEG closed Thursday to undergo extensive cleaning over last weekend after a customer with the virus came into contact with multiple staff members.

A notice posted at the bar states the closure was self-imposed "out of an abundance of caution." Management confirm one employee later tested positive for COVID-19.

The business is asking anyone who visited on Sunday, June 14 to get tested.

Earls Tin Palace is also closed after an employee tested positive. The restaurant is scheduled to reopen Tuesday.

A spokesperson for Earls provided the following statement on request for comment:

"We can confirm that an employee of Earls Tin Palace in Edmonton has tested positive for COVID-19. The employee had passed our mandatory temperature check upon arrival for his shift; however, when he began feeling unwell he was immediately sent home. During his short time on shift, he had not been in contact with guests and was wearing the required PPE. Alberta Health Services have confirmed that risk to others is considered low.

The health and safety of our guests and our staff is our primary concern and the restaurant was voluntarily closed Saturday to allow for a deep sanitation of the property. We have been working closely with Alberta Health Services on this incident and we have been given the green light to reopen on Tuesday at 11:30 AM to welcome back our guests.

All team members are being closely monitored and all will continue to follow our strict health and safety guidelines."

CTV News has also learned that MKT Fresh Food and Beer Market in Old Strathcona has also closed because a staff member has tested positive for COVID-19.

The Pint on Jasper Avenue closed its doors, citing two asymptomatic employees who had tested positive.

The pub says the employees last worked June 13 and will not return to work until AHS deems it safe to do so.

"Though this is a voluntary closure for the betterment of our staff and clientele, we are in contact with AHS to ensure we are clear and confident to resume employing great people and serving the best people in Edmonton. All our decisions will be rooted in the safety of our team, friends and guests," reads a statement from the pub's operator.

And on June 17, Korean restaurant and karaoke bar Round 2 announced it was temporarily closing after a customer with COVID-19 visited five days earlier.

"While none of our staff have tested positive, our whole staff will be re-testing this weekend as a precaution. Customers who visited any of these restaurants are encouraged to get a COVID-19 test," Round 2 posted to it social media sites.

"The safety of our staff and customers are our priority, and don’t want to take any risks."

Customers who visited any of these restaurants are encouraged to get a COVID-19 test. Online bookings can be made through Alberta Health Services.