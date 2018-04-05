

Kiera Lyons, CTV Edmonton





Funding to help Albertans choose energy-efficient products hits stores April 5.

The Instant Savings campaign is part of the Residential Retail Products Program; which aims at helping Albertans reduce their energy consumption by creating incentives for purchasing energy efficient appliances.

The newest round of rebates is being funded through $26 million from Alberta’s Climate Leadership Plan over the next three years, plus an additional $25 million from the federal government’s Low Carbon Economy Leadership Fund.

The program will offer instant rebates right at the point of purchase of up to $15 per item for energy-efficient products such as LED lights, programmable thermostats, motion sensors, low-flow showerheads, smart power bars and clotheslines.

The goal is to help Albertans choose products that save money and energy, reduce carbon pollution, as well as support local business and jobs across the province.

In 2017, Albertans received over $24 million in instant rebates and bought over 9.5 million energy-efficient products last year, including:

6,861 programmable thermostats

2,146 washing machines

194 refrigerators

9.2 million light bulbs

Other eligible products

Other ways to save through the Residential Retail Products Program include:

Home Improvement Rebates: Up to $3,500 is available for insulation, up to $1,500 for windows and up to $1,000 for tank-less, hot-water heaters. A total of $6,000 in rebates is available for products installed by a home improvement contractor.

Online Rebates: Up to $100 is available on eligible washing machines, refrigerators and smart thermostats, and $75 for furnaces with variable-speed motor (ECM) fans

The length of the campaign differs from one retailer to the next and an up-to-date store locator can be found online.