Months after Dave Mowat announced plans to retire at the end of June, ATB Financial announced his replacement.

ATB Financial chair Brian Hesje said Curtis Stange had been selected as the company’s next president and CEO.

“To be given this opportunity is incredibly humbling, and I’m inspired to work alongside 5,000 team members rich with culture and obsessed with serving our customers,” Stange said in a statement.

Stange will move from his current position as ATB’s chief customer officer. He has worked at ATB for nine years.

At the end of January, outgoing president and CEO Dave Mowat announced his plans to retire on June 30, 2018.

“Thanks to Dave’s leadership, ATB has grown from a relatively small and not very well known financial institution to a multi-billion dollar company with a reputation for standing by Albertans and doing things other banks wouldn’t do,” Hesje said in a statement.

“Curtis is the perfect choice to become ATB’s next President and CEO,” Mowat said in a statement. “ATB prides itself on being more than a bank, and Curtis is certainly more than a banker.”

The province has approved the appointment.