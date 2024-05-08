EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • ATCO subsidiary to build new Alta. pipeline to supply gas to petrochemical project

    Dow chair and CEO Jim Fitterling speaks at a Dow Chemical announcement on the world's first net-zero carbon emissions ethylene and derivatives complex, in Fort Saskatchewan Alberta, on November 29, 2023. (Jason Franson) Dow chair and CEO Jim Fitterling speaks at a Dow Chemical announcement on the world's first net-zero carbon emissions ethylene and derivatives complex, in Fort Saskatchewan Alberta, on November 29, 2023. (Jason Franson)
    Share

    Canadian Utilities Ltd., a subsidiary of Calgary-based holding company ATCO Ltd., says it plans to build a new natural gas pipeline in Alberta to supply a massive net-zero petrochemical project being built northeast of Edmonton.

    Canadian Utilities says it plans to spend more than $2 billion on the new pipeline, which will be the largest-ever energy infrastructure project by an ATCO Energy Systems company.

    Canadian Utilities says the pipeline will supply natural gas to Dow Chemicals' $9-billion Path2Zero facility, which is being built near Fort Saskatchewan, Alta. and is billed as the world’s first net-zero-emissions integrated ethylene cracker and derivatives site.

    The company says the new pipeline will be around 200 kilometres long and will run from the hamlet of Peers in west-central Alberta to the northeast Edmonton area.

    The new pipeline will be called Yellowhead Mainline and is expected to have the capacity to deliver one billion cubic feet per day of natural gas.

    Canadian Utilities says construction on the new pipeline is expected to begin in 2026, and the pipeline should be operational in the fourth quarter of 2027.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 8, 2024

    Edmonton Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    OPINION

    OPINION What King Charles' schedule being too 'full' to accommodate son suggests

    Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, has made headlines with his recent arrival in the U.K., this time to celebrate all things Invictus. But upon the prince landing in the U.K., we have already had confirmation that King Charles III won't have time to see his youngest son during his brief visit.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News