Athletes make 'lifelong memories' at Alberta track and field championships

Track and field athletes from eight to 88 met in Edmonton over the weekend.

Hundreds of competitors met at the Butterdome for the 2024 Alberta Indoor Track and Field Championships.

Athletes came from across Alberta, B.C. and Saskatchewan. Children, youth, adults and seniors competed in events including sprinting, hurdles and high jump.

One notable competitor was Edmontinan Marco Arop, the current world champion of the men's 800-metre race.

"We've had some pretty exceptional performances," Stuart York of Athletics Alberta said. "We have lots of athletes that are competing and pushing on that national team level.

"We're really excited our sport has been growing in the last four or five years, and we're really excited about what's happening here."

Mitch Gardiner, a coach for the visiting Saskatoon Track and Field Club, said the championship meet is a great experience for young athletes.

"We get a fun trip for the kids, they get a great bonding experience and a ton of lifelong memories," Gardiner said. "The other thing is just the level of competition here we come to this meet … we can't get that level of competition almost anywhere else in the country with this level of affordability to get here."

The track and field meet will run again Sunday until 10 p.m.