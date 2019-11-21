EDMONTON -- Another ATM has been stolen from a small town in Alberta. RCMP is looking for the people responsible for stealing the ATM from the Circle K convenience store in High Prairie on Thursday morning.

Police say two thieves broke into the store around 3:45 a.m. and then used a cable to pull out the ATM with a truck driven by a third man.

The robbery caused extensive damage to the store.

The truck, a 2007 red GMC Sierra pick-up that was stolen overnight from the Days Inn in High Prairie, was located around 7:30 a.m. in a rural area near High Prairie.

Anyone with information about the thieves is asked to call High Prairie RCMP at 780-523-3770 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

High Prairie is about 375 kilometres northwest of Edmonton.