Thorsby RCMP are investigating two break and enters targeting ATM machines that happened early Sunday morning.

At approximate 4:30 a.m. Sunday Oct. 6, Thorsby RCMP responded to an alarm at the Village Supermarket in Thorsby.

A resident also called police, saying they heard a loud noise and that it looked like someone had broken into the Thorsby Esso gas station.

Officers attended the gas station first. CCTV footage showed a silver F-350 with aluminum rims backed up to the glass door of the business.

A male wearing a black hoody broke the glass and entered the store. He attached a sling to the ATM, the truck drove forward and the ATM was removed, causing significant damage.

Investigators discovered the Village Supermarket has been broken into in similar way, but thieves were unsuccessful in stealing the ATM.

RCMP say they believe the F-350 may have broken a tail light during the crime, and there is noticeable damage on the drivers door.

Thosby RCMP say both businesses will be closed while the investigation takes place and repairs are made.

RCMP are asking anyone with information to contact the Thorsby detachment at 780-789-3951 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.