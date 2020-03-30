EDMONTON -- Police have laid charges in connection with another ATM theft in Alberta.

It happened on Saturday, around 4 a.m. at a gas station in Two Hills.

Four people used a truck to get into the gas station, then attached the ATM to a tow rope and pulled it out.

Police said a man was assaulted during the robbery and suffered serious, non-life threatening injuries, but did not say how the man was connected to the gas station.

Two Hills RCMP and St. Paul RCMP arrived at the scene, and found the truck driving northbound on Highway 36.

They stopped the truck on a road in Saddle Lake, and arrested the four men. Two of the men have been identified as Sheldon Bull, 18, of Saddle Lake and Timothy Favel, 19, of Saddle Lake. The other two were 15-year-old boys.

Several items were seized from the truck, including a cash register and the ATM. The truck was reported stolen in St. Paul on March 26.

All four of the suspects were charged with robbery, break-and-enter to commit an offence, disguise with intent, flight from police, mischief over $5,000, and possession of stolen property obtained by crime.

Police said Bull was wanted at the time of his arrest. He is set to appear in St. Paul provincial court on April 2. He remains in custody.

The remaining suspects were released after a judicial hearing and will appear in Vegreville provincial court on June 15.