ATMs, liquor, and cigarettes stolen during string of robberies from gas stations in Alberta, Saskatchewan

Police are investigating a string of robberies that happened in Alberta and Saskatchewan between Dec. 30 and Jan. 4.

Gas stations were robbed in Lamont, Alta., Mundare, Alta., Two Hills, Alta., and Paradise Hill, Sask.

In most cases, police say thieves drove a vehicle into a building, causing damage and stealing items including ATMs, liquor, and cigarettes.

During one robbery, police believe shots were fired when the theives were confronted.

Because the break-ins were carried out in the same way, investigators believe they're connected.

Photos of a white pickup truck with a tow bed and integrated hitch, as well as images of the thieves, were released by Mounties on Friday in an effort to find the culprits.

The robbers are believed to be armed, and police say they should not be approached.

Anyone with information is asked to call their local RCMP detachment or to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.