A 36-year-old man has been charged by police in an investigation of 10 break and enters during which thieves targeted ATMs.

Police say the 10 incidents occurred in and around Edmonton between June 13 and July 11. In only some of the break-and-enters, thieves managed to steal the ATM.

Police have released an image of two men who are suspects, and asked those with information about them to contact police.

A third suspect, Richard Fabbi, was arrested on July 18 and charged in connection to three of the 10 incidents: two thefts that occurred minutes apart in the early morning of July 9, and an attempted theft on July 11.

In the first, police were called to a business near Castledowns Road and 152 Street at 4:20 a.m. when thieves took an ATM, cordless debit machine and several bottles of alcohol.

Twenty minutes later, Edmonton Police Service was alerted to a break and enter on Stony Plain road, where thieves took an ATM cash box.

On July 11, burglars attempted to steal undisclosed valuables from a business near 11 Avenue and Knottwood Road.

Fabbi faces 26 charges related to stolen property, theft, mischief, breaking and entering, and weapons.

Those with information about the other incidents or suspects are asked to call EPS at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.