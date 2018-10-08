

Alex Antoneshyn, CTV Edmonton





The public has been reminded not to barbecue in their garage after an Edmonton resident did just that and caused a small fire Sunday night.

After 7 p.m., Edmonton Fire Rescue Services responded to a call near 105 Street and 17th Avenue where a woman’s barbecue had caught on fire after she tried using it inside the garage.

According to firefighters, no one was hurt in the incident.

They said the fire was contained to the garage and quickly put out.

Investigators were working Sunday to determine how the fire started.

“It’s not the best idea to be barbecuing in your garage,” said Captain Stephen Baker. “Those are outside utensils.”