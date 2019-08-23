

CTV News Edmonton





A Spruce Grove man is in custody and facing multiple charges after allegedly attempting to abduct a woman from a parking lot.

Just after 7 p.m. on Tuesday, police say they responded to witness reports of a man smashing a car's window in the parking lot of a Spruce Grove business.

The driver of the car waited for police and told them that the male driver of a van blocked in her vehicle, smashed a front headlight on her car before demanding the passenger of her vehicle get out, according to a police release.

Mounties say the female passenger refused and the man broke the car's window, grabbed the passenger and took her to his van before fleeing the scene.

RCMP say they located the vehicle in Onoway and arrested the driver while also seizing cash, drugs and stolen property from inside the van.

William Jensen, 23, is charged with forcible confinement, flight from a peace officer and drug possession among other charges.

Police say Jensen and the female victim knew each other and describe the incident as targeted. He is scheduled to appear in court next week.