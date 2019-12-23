An RCMP officer escaped an attack with a machete on Saturday while attempting to arrest a suspect.

Two officers were on patrol on the Jean Baptiste Gambler No. 183 reserve near Calling Lake when they spotted a man and woman who were wanted on warrants.

The officers stopped the car and told the pair, who were on foot, that they were under arrest.

Police say the pair fled, and they chased after the man on foot. While they were chasing him, the man allegedly turned and swung a machete at the officer.

The officer avoided the attack and pushed the man to the ground. The other officer went down on the ground, and there was a fight.

The man was arrested without further incident.

Joel Houle-Auger, 28, has been charged with assaulting a police officer, two counts of failure to comply with a probation order, possessing break-in tools, resisting and obstructing a police officer.

Houle-Auger is scheduled to appear in Athabasca Provincial Court on Jan 13.

Calling Lake is about 210 kilometres north of Edmonton.