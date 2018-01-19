

Kiera Lyons, CTV Edmonton





A 34-year-old male has been charged with attempted murder following a shooting in Devon.

The Edmonton Serious Crimes Branch - General Investigation Section (GIS) have laid a charge of attempted murder against George Daniel Siemens after a lengthy investigation into a shooting incident in mid-August.

Siemens is currently in custody at the Edmonton Remand Centre and has been since October 30, 2017 on an earlier and unrelated arrest in Barrhead.

At the time of his arrest, Siemens had the following warrants:

Fort Saskatchewan- 7 charges

Westlock- 5 charges

Whitecourt- 4 charges

Camrose- 6 charges

Vermillion- 2 charges

These outstanding warrants were all in relation to break and enters’, including theft and possession of stolen property, which occurred throughout Alberta in 2017.

“A significant number of investigations have been solved by the arrest of Siemens” says Constable Mike Fulton of the Edmonton RCMP Serious Crimes Branch – GIS. “We continue to investigate several other unsolved crimes throughout the region and will determine if there is any evidence amongst the various reported offences to be linked to solved crimes. We strongly encourage the public to contact us if they think they have a tip about an unsolved crime.”

If you feel that you have any information or tips about a crime in your area, please contact your local RCMP Detachment.