EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Attempted murder charge laid in assault at Wetaskiwin shelter

    The temporary homeless shelter run by Hope Mission in Wetaskiwin, Alta. (CTV News Edmonton) The temporary homeless shelter run by Hope Mission in Wetaskiwin, Alta. (CTV News Edmonton)
    Charges have been laid in an incident that seriously injured a man at a shelter south of Edmonton last month.

    On Aug. 13, emergency crews were called to the Hope Mission shelter in Wetaskiwin for a report of an injured man.

    A 32-year-old man with serious head injuries was flown to hospital in serious, life-threatening condition.

    On Sept. 4 a person was arrested at a home on Samson Cree Nation in connection with the case.

    The 36-year-old has been charged with attempted murder and aggravated assault.

    The accused remains in custody and is scheduled to appear in Wetaskiwin court on Oct. 1.

