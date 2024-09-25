Attempted murder charge laid in assault at Wetaskiwin shelter

Charges have been laid in an incident that seriously injured a man at a shelter south of Edmonton last month.

On Aug. 13, emergency crews were called to the Hope Mission shelter in Wetaskiwin for a report of an injured man.

A 32-year-old man with serious head injuries was flown to hospital in serious, life-threatening condition.

On Sept. 4 a person was arrested at a home on Samson Cree Nation in connection with the case.

The 36-year-old has been charged with attempted murder and aggravated assault.

The accused remains in custody and is scheduled to appear in Wetaskiwin court on Oct. 1.