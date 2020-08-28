EDMONTON -- A 19-year-old man was charged with attempted murder after a 26-year-old man was shot in northern Alberta last Saturday.

Chateh RCMP were called to a report of shots fired at a Rainbow Lake home just before midnight.

The 26-year-old man was taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

On Monday, RCMP arrested Ethan Dow and charged him with attempted murder with a firearm, aggravated assault, forcible confinement, robbery with a firearm, assault with a weapon and more.

Dow is in custody and is scheduled to appear in court Monday.

Rainbow Lake is about 875 kilometres northwest of Edmonton.