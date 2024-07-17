Attempted murder charge laid in violent, random assault on Jasper Avenue: police

Police say intoxication was likely a factor in a violent, random assault in Edmonton last week.

On July 11, a 60-year-old man was walking to a gas station in the area of 92 Street and Jasper Avenue.

According to police, without provocation, a 41-year-old man sitting outside the gas station assaulted him to the point of unconsciousness.

After a brief lull in the assault, the man began to choke the victim with a shopping bag.

Edmonton Police Service officers who were working in the area heard shouts for help from the gas station and responded.

Officers attempted to stop the man, but he ran from the scene.

Police chased the man and arrested him.

The victim was taken to hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries, but has since been released.

The suspect was also taken to hospital as a precaution, but was also released.

He has since been charged with aggravated assault and attempted murder.

Police say he has a lengthy criminal record, and investigators believe he had used drugs before the assault.