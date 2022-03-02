Attempted murder charge pending after teenager shot on Samson Cree Nation

RCMP are looking for a 29-year-old man after a 17-year-old was shot in the Samson Cree Nation townsite early Wednesday morning.

RCMP responded to a call of shots fired on Samson Cree Nation at 2:30 a.m.

Members found a 17-year-old male who had been shot. He was taken to hospital and is expected to recover from his injuries, RCMP said.

RCMP have identified the suspect as 29-year-old Jesse Cabry of Maskwacis.

The K Division Emergency Response Team was sent to the area to assist in the arrest but Cabry was not found, police said.

Charges of attempted murder are pending for Cabry, and RCMP are seeking a warrant for his arrest.

Cabry is known to frequent Maskwacis and is described as:

Indigenous

Long brown hair

Brown eyes

6'1"

170 pounds

Slender build

"If located, do not approach as Jesse Cabry is believed to be armed and dangerous," Mounties said in a release.

Anyone with information on Cabry's current location is asked to call 911.

Samson Cree Nation is approximately 100 kilometres south of Edmonton.