Attempted murder charges laid after gun fired at police vehicle: RCMP

Five people have been charged after a gun was fired at a police vehicle in east-central Alberta.

Mounties were doing patrols on the Saddle Lake Cree Nation around 1 p.m. on Sunday when an officer saw a vehicle with an occupant pointing what looked like a gun at another occupant.

Police attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver fled. Officers chased after it.

During the chase, RCMP say someone in the vehicle fired two or more rounds at the officers, hitting the police vehicle.

The suspect vehicle eventually became stuck in a field, and police arrested all occupants without incident.

Aleigha Omeasoo, 26, of Saddle Lake Cree Nation, has been charged with attempted murder, discharging a firearm with intent, possession of stolen property over $5,000, and two counts of failure to comply with release conditions.

A young offender has been charged with attempted murder, discharging a firearm with intent, possession of stolen property over $5,000, three counts of failing to comply with a Youth Criminal Justice Act release condition, and weapons offences.

Three other adults are facing various charges, including weapons offences and possession of stolen property.

All five of the accused are scheduled to appear in St. Paul Provincial Court on July 14, 2022.

Saddle Lake Cree Nation is about 170 kilometres northeast of Edmonton.