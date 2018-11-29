

Alex Antoneshyn, CTV Edmonton





Two people are facing attempted murder charges after it was alleged they doused a person and his truck in gasoline and lit the vehicle on fire.

Barrhead RCMP were called to the Tiger Lily Dump on Nov. 28 around 7:40 a.m. about a pickup truck in flames.

The male driver of the truck was on scene but uninjured.

It is alleged two people assaulted the driver, then poured gasoline on him and the vehicle before lighting it on fire.

Two people were arrested: Chastity Willie Belcourt, 34, and Harley Rudolf Horn, 31.

Belcourt faces charges of attempted murder, assault with a weapon and uttering threats.

Horn was charged with attempted murder, arson, assault with a weapon, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, failure to stop or remain at the scene of a collision, and threats against a person.

Both remain in custody. They are scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 11.

RCMP believe the incident was not a random event, and that public safety was not at risk.