Attempted murder charges laid in Ponoka assault

Two people have been charged with attempted murder after what police are calling a serious assault in Ponoka.

Emergency crews were called to an undisclosed residential area on Oct. 13.

When they arrived, the victim had apparent stab wounds as well as other injuries.

The victim was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Two people have been arrested in the case.

A 21-year-old and a 48-year-old, both residents of Maskwacis, have been charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault and failing to comply with release conditions.

Both suspects are in custody.

Police say the victim and the two suspects knew each other.

Ponoka is about 100 kilometres south of Edmonton.