EDMONTON -- Police are looking for a man in connection to a Nov. 16 shooting that happened outside a Maskwacis round dance, and believe he may be in Edmonton.

On Nov. 16, a 21-year-old man was shot at the event on Louis Bull First Nation.

He has since been released from hospital.

Using witnesses and video surveillance, police have identified and charged 19-year-old Kashton Bull in relation to the attempted murder.

Bull is said to also have ties to the Maskwacis and Sucker Creek Frist Nations.

RCMP are asking the public not to approach him but to contact police if he is seen at 780-585-3767 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Bull is between 5'10" and 6' tall and about 180 pounds. He is First Nations, has black hair and brown eyes, and a tattoo over his right eye that says "Doin Dirt."