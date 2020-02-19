EDMONTON -- Two women are facing attempted murder charges after a man was taken to hospital in a northern Alberta First Nation last week.

High Prairie RCMP responded to a firearm complaint in the Whitefish First Nation on Feb. 12 at approximately 12:30 a.m.

A 26-year-old man was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries, RCMP said.

Bobby Fawn Auger, a 30-year-old woman of Peace River, and Venessia Katelynn Cardinal, a 26-year-old woman of Marten Lake, were both charged with attempted murder with a firearm, assault, break-and-enter, and a number of firearm-related offences.

Their whereabouts are unknown and police have issued warrants for their arrests.

High Prairie RCMP are asking anyone "who may have witnessed anything" in the Whitefish First Nation between 11:30 p.m. on Feb. 11 and 12:30 a.m. on Feb. 12, or if you know Auger and Cardinal's whereabouts, to call them at 780-523-3370.