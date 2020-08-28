EDMONTON -- A teen from Beaver Lake, Alta. is facing multiple charges after shots were fired and an attempted robbery northeast of Edmonton.

On Aug. 20 around 9:45 p.m. police were called to a report of shots fired at an SUV near Hylo, Alta.

The Jeep had pulled up to a silver Hyundai to ask if the occupants of the Hyundai needed assistance. Police say a man got out of the Hyundai and fired several shots at the Jeep, hitting the front and rear fenders.

Two hours later, police got a call about an attempted robbery at the Corner Gas station in Lac La Biche. A man in a silver car with a red bandana covering his face went into the gas station to pay for gas and demanded money from the register. No one was injured during the attempted robbery, and the man left the scene on foot.

Police were able to locate four suspects in the area with the help of RCMP police dogs.

A revolver style BB gun was found during the arrest, as well as shotgun shells.

Keenan Cardinal, 18, of Beaver Lake has been charged with attempted robbery, disguise with intent to commit an offence, discharging a firearm while being reckless, careless use of a firearm and assault with a weapon, among other charges.

Cardinal will appear in Lac La Biche Provincial Court on Aug. 31.