

The Canadian Press





RCMP say an attempted theft at an oilfield site in east-central Alberta resulted in a leak of crude oil effluent.

Mounties say someone trying to steal copper wire at the site near Vermilion on Friday night caused extensive damage to the electrical wiring which in turn allowed the effluent to be released.

They say the spill was contained on the site and is being cleaned up.

Damages are estimated at between $250,000 and $300,000.

Witnesses in the area report seeing an older blue Dodge truck with four doors and tinted windows in the area at the time.

Police are asking anyone who may have information to please contact investigators through the Vermilion RCMP or Crime Stoppers.